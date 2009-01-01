|
|
-
05 rxt 215 blown motor
Picked up a mint looking 05 RXT 215 other night for cheap with blown motor. I tore it down to try and figure out why it failed. PTO con rod was bent then snapped, took out cylinder case and lower case, Timing chain good. I cant figure out why it bent / broke? Any suggestions? I know it doesn't matter, im building a new engine for it. Just trying to figure out what would make it break on a stock engine.
*Engine was taken care of. Owner was a retired tool and die maker for GM. He did religious oil changes, even had supercharger rebuilt by dealer at time intervals.
