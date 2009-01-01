Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 61X 701 with girdled head (heat and cooling) #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 54 Posts 4,029 61X 701 with girdled head (heat and cooling) I upgraded my daughters ski from a 61X (stock) that had a B-Pipe with Mod chamber, single cooling and a Jet Works flow unit in the stinger line. The ski ran well and engine temp was what I consider normal.



Upgraded to a Blowsion One Piece Girdled head with 37cc domes, compression at 170 PSI. I ran the water lines as they were before the head change. Single cooling, stinger retained the Jet Works in the stinger line and put a T to join both exit lines from the head. Ran the water from head to lower pipe as it was before. I also tried blocking the one line from the head to see if that changed anything. It did not.



The cylinder and head is hot.. And by hot, I mean after five minutes of running normally, I can't touch it for more than a couple of seconds. I've had this amount of compression on several other skis with no issue. So... Wondering if anyone has had similar results?





Does anyone think the Jet Works stinger restriction could be slowing water flow enough to cause excessive heat in the engine?



Thanks for your feedback!



Nate Attached Images 41781768_10215197686753375_4634433058580201472_n.jpg (56.1 KB, 5 views)

41781768_10215197686753375_4634433058580201472_n.jpg (56.1 KB, 5 views) 41799488_10215193826976883_8362529761737572352_n.jpg (109.5 KB, 5 views)

41799488_10215193826976883_8362529761737572352_n.jpg (109.5 KB, 5 views) 41813069_265670754067900_8071228131781902336_n.jpg (130.2 KB, 5 views)

41813069_265670754067900_8071228131781902336_n.jpg (130.2 KB, 5 views) 41933139_1355793237889205_5018937072291938304_n.jpg (5.6 KB, 5 views)

41933139_1355793237889205_5018937072291938304_n.jpg (5.6 KB, 5 views) 41850530_10215197688553420_1254094918167560192_n.jpg (90.5 KB, 5 views)

41850530_10215197688553420_1254094918167560192_n.jpg (90.5 KB, 5 views) 41878328_330477060847781_2976532444888432640_n.jpg (169.5 KB, 5 views) Last edited by JSNate; Today at 07:52 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules