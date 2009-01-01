|
|
Seadoo 2001 GTX info needed...
Can anyone tell me what motor would come in this ski. Its being sold locally and theres limited info on it. Add states it last ran in 2016 but doesnt run now. but that doesnt necessarily mean the motor is bad. What does a new motor for this thing run if it is bad? Thoughts....
Re: Seadoo 2001 GTX info needed...
That would be a 787 rfi engine
Re: Seadoo 2001 GTX info needed...
Re: Seadoo 2001 GTX info needed...
Are 717 and 787 engines compatible for parts swaps? I’ve got a brand new 717 in my 97 GTI now...
