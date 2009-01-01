 Seadoo 2001 GTX info needed...
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Yesterday, 11:12 PM #1
    Texasskeeter
    Texasskeeter is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    North Texas
    Age
    51
    Posts
    38

    Seadoo 2001 GTX info needed...

    Can anyone tell me what motor would come in this ski. Its being sold locally and theres limited info on it. Add states it last ran in 2016 but doesnt run now. but that doesnt necessarily mean the motor is bad. What does a new motor for this thing run if it is bad? Thoughts....


    05779FC2-6495-4F11-B7A9-32E44931A5F0.png

    2E37DF0B-DA34-4163-B81B-AF8A9B47EA64.png

    676F816E-BDAC-4BF2-9F5F-237A2D4A8B19.png

    C2744044-F466-48FF-8984-4670E8C45EE6.png
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:20 PM #2
    TIMMYBOY76
    TIMMYBOY76 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    I.E.
    Age
    42
    Posts
    27

    Re: Seadoo 2001 GTX info needed...

    That would be a 787 rfi engine
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:58 PM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    24,895

    Re: Seadoo 2001 GTX info needed...

    X 3
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:09 AM #4
    Texasskeeter
    Texasskeeter is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    North Texas
    Age
    51
    Posts
    38

    Re: Seadoo 2001 GTX info needed...

    Are 717 and 787 engines compatible for parts swaps? I’ve got a brand new 717 in my 97 GTI now...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. Texasskeeter

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 