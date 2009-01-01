Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Seadoo 2001 GTX info needed... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location North Texas Age 51 Posts 38 Seadoo 2001 GTX info needed... Can anyone tell me what motor would come in this ski. Its being sold locally and theres limited info on it. Add states it last ran in 2016 but doesnt run now. but that doesnt necessarily mean the motor is bad. What does a new motor for this thing run if it is bad? Thoughts....





That would be a 787 rfi engine

Are 717 and 787 engines compatible for parts swaps? I've got a brand new 717 in my 97 GTI now...

