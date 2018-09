Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: waveblaster 2 Bendix #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Long Island Posts 7 waveblaster 2 Bendix Do I need to pull the flywheel to replace Bendix on wave blaster 2. Looking at a ski and guy told me that occasionally the you must hit start 2x time because Bendix gets stuck.

Thanks? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules