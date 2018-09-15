 Advice for my 88 440/550
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:01 PM #1
    netdr
    netdr is online now
    PWCToday Regular netdr's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Maryland
    Posts
    81

    Advice for my 88 440/550

    Any opinion on the condition or pay forward on these? PJS head & copper gasket.
    Front cylinder LR 75.0 FB 75.3
    Rear LR 75.1 FB 75.16
    (mm) left right front back

    Js550 has 75.0 bore, 0.5 over at 75.5 I believe.

    In the pictures, front is right for the cylinders or top for the head.

    The compression was 110 forward 145 rear and nothing is seized. I don't see any scoring on the walls.

    Rings? Bore and hone? New top end (Pistons and bearings)

    IMG_20180915_120619.jpgIMG_20180915_120605.jpgIMG_20180915_120648.jpgIMG_20180915_120632.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:59 PM #2
    restosud
    restosud is online now
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,740

    Re: Advice for my 88 440/550

    how did you measure bore?
    you have 0.3mm difference in out of round bore on one cylinder and 0.06 in the other?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 