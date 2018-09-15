Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Advice for my 88 440/550 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2008 Location Maryland Posts 81 Advice for my 88 440/550 Any opinion on the condition or pay forward on these? PJS head & copper gasket.

Front cylinder LR 75.0 FB 75.3

Rear LR 75.1 FB 75.16

(mm) left right front back



Js550 has 75.0 bore, 0.5 over at 75.5 I believe.



In the pictures, front is right for the cylinders or top for the head.



The compression was 110 forward 145 rear and nothing is seized. I don't see any scoring on the walls.



Rings? Bore and hone? New top end (Pistons and bearings)



IMG_20180915_120619.jpgIMG_20180915_120605.jpgIMG_20180915_120648.jpgIMG_20180915_120632.jpg #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,740 Re: Advice for my 88 440/550 how did you measure bore?

you have 0.3mm difference in out of round bore on one cylinder and 0.06 in the other? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules