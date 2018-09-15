|
Advice for my 88 440/550
Any opinion on the condition or pay forward on these? PJS head & copper gasket.
Front cylinder LR 75.0 FB 75.3
Rear LR 75.1 FB 75.16
(mm) left right front back
Js550 has 75.0 bore, 0.5 over at 75.5 I believe.
In the pictures, front is right for the cylinders or top for the head.
The compression was 110 forward 145 rear and nothing is seized. I don't see any scoring on the walls.
Rings? Bore and hone? New top end (Pistons and bearings)
IMG_20180915_120619.jpgIMG_20180915_120605.jpgIMG_20180915_120648.jpgIMG_20180915_120632.jpg
Re: Advice for my 88 440/550
how did you measure bore?
you have 0.3mm difference in out of round bore on one cylinder and 0.06 in the other?
