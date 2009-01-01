Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '97 1100 STX start solenoid Positive lead #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location Jacksonville, TX Age 79 Posts 39 '97 1100 STX start solenoid Positive lead Replacing bad solenoid -I followed the same procedure I've done before.

Last step in removal is to unplug the start switch lead. The wire came loose from the terminal.

And terminal is in the connector. Then, I looked closely at new solenoid. (should have done first)

Different type terminal than I expected.

Now, I have the red connector separated but still in control box.

