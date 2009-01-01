|
'97 1100 STX start solenoid Positive lead
Replacing bad solenoid -I followed the same procedure I've done before.
Last step in removal is to unplug the start switch lead. The wire came loose from the terminal.
And terminal is in the connector. Then, I looked closely at new solenoid. (should have done first)
Different type terminal than I expected.
Now, I have the red connector separated but still in control box.
What tool/gadget to pull terminal through and out of the connector?
