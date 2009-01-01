Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550sx pumps/ parts , Solas -Mariner -Jet Dynamics -Ocean Pro #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2007 Location NorCal Posts 152 550sx pumps/ parts , Solas -Mariner -Jet Dynamics -Ocean Pro Solas 14/19 for 550sx , great cond -$145

Mariner waterbox 440/550 , good cond no leaks-$85

Jet Dynamics intake grate 440/550 -$95

Ocean Pro Vortex flame arrestors , 2 for Mikuni four bolt , 2 for CDK two bolt

$ 45 a pair

Two 550sx pumps , one complete ... one less wear ring/shoe and has a few chips in the mating surface ring. Both have good stator veins $100 for the complete , $60 for the one w/o wear ring.

All prices less shipping , PM me for pics Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules