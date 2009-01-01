|
|
-
550sx pumps/ parts , Solas -Mariner -Jet Dynamics -Ocean Pro
Solas 14/19 for 550sx , great cond -$145
Mariner waterbox 440/550 , good cond no leaks-$85
Jet Dynamics intake grate 440/550 -$95
Ocean Pro Vortex flame arrestors , 2 for Mikuni four bolt , 2 for CDK two bolt
$ 45 a pair
Two 550sx pumps , one complete ... one less wear ring/shoe and has a few chips in the mating surface ring. Both have good stator veins $100 for the complete , $60 for the one w/o wear ring.
All prices less shipping , PM me for pics
-
