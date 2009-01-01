Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Starting Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location Canada Age 35 Posts 31 Starting Issue Could use a few tips. Just picked up a 1993 Seadoo XP. The guy said it needed a battery but other than that it's good to go. He tried jumped the battery on site but the jumper was dead too.

Replaced the battery and she came to life. Took it to the lake and fired up and went for a rip. Ran for about 3 mins and then I wanted to try the stop button feature and it shut the ski down. Fired it up and continued rippin around. Ski slowed down and stalled. Seller said gas was a year old but he had it out 2 months previous with no issues. Fired it back up and went for about 5 seconds then died again. Fired once more time and same issue. Went to start one last time to get back to launch and nothing. No click, no nothing. Thought battery was dead, so checked it out with a meter, 12.7 Volts. Opened up electrical box and jumped relay with a screwdriver and she cranked. Ok, so relay is bad.

Ordered new relay and installed. Cranked without spark plug wires connected sO i was happy. Put the electrical box back together and put everything back to normal. Drained the fuel tank and Went to fire it up and nothing. No click, no nothing.

I feel like something is frying my relay or something else is going on. Does the gas tank need a level for the ski to crank? I didnt touch anything else, but maybe a loose wire is causing a break in the power loop???

Anyone every have this issue? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules