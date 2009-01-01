|
|
-
Brand new Solas Dyna Fly SXR 13-23
Brand new Sola Dyna Fly 13-23 from a 14-23 casting. Part number KP-DF 13/23. I just ordered this a month or so ago and decided to go a different route. Never installed. $210 to your door US only.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- colt53
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules