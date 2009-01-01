 1100 long block weight
  Today, 02:47 PM
    raven007
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    Georgia
    Age
    36
    Posts
    877

    1100 long block weight

    Got to get a shipping quote on a stripped 1100 long block. Whats the ballpark weight? I have read from 95-115 pounds. Anyone got an awesome shipper to do business with?
  Today, 02:56 PM
    Masonboswell
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    42
    Posts
    751

    Re: 1100 long block weight

    I have used UPS and the post office. I get a rubbermaid storage container the engine fits in, put the engine in a tightly sealed trash bag, then fill spray foam in the container all around it. I then drill holes all around the lid and attach maybe 20 zip ties to hold it down. Snug and always arrives safe.


    Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk Pro
