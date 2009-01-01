Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1100 long block weight #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2012 Location Georgia Age 36 Posts 877 1100 long block weight Got to get a shipping quote on a stripped 1100 long block. Whats the ballpark weight? I have read from 95-115 pounds. Anyone got an awesome shipper to do business with? XI Sport

Re: 1100 long block weight I have used UPS and the post office. I get a rubbermaid storage container the engine fits in, put the engine in a tightly sealed trash bag, then fill spray foam in the container all around it. I then drill holes all around the lid and attach maybe 20 zip ties to hold it down. Snug and always arrives safe.





