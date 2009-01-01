|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
1994 Waveblaster 1
LOCATED IN PORTLAND
Up for sale is a 1994 Yamaha WaveBlaster Jet ski. The 1994 model had the single carb 701 motor. Has great power and is a blast to ride!
Motor is all stock but has a few bolt on mods
MSD Enhancer (hotter spark, higher rev limiter)
New bilge pump (Blowsion mount and 3 way switch)
West coast intake grate
Blowsion air cleaner
Blowsion riser fat bars
Blowsion finger throttle
Blowsion vacate valves (act as a scupper valve, screw into stock drain plug holes)
ODI Grips
ProTaper bar clamp adapters (to run fat bars)
Primer
Fresh Br7es plugs
Previous owner said he did a full engine rebuild that included all seals, top and bottom end. Motor has low hours (approximately less than 40)
Super clean ski just has faded paint, starts right up every time and runs like a top. No issues. Battery on a tender between every ride.
2700obo
Only trades for a RN superjet or an SXR
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules