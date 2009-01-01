Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 Waveblaster 1 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Oregon Posts 32 1994 Waveblaster 1 LOCATED IN PORTLAND



Up for sale is a 1994 Yamaha WaveBlaster Jet ski. The 1994 model had the single carb 701 motor. Has great power and is a blast to ride!



Motor is all stock but has a few bolt on mods

MSD Enhancer (hotter spark, higher rev limiter)

New bilge pump (Blowsion mount and 3 way switch)

West coast intake grate

Blowsion air cleaner

Blowsion riser fat bars

Blowsion finger throttle

Blowsion vacate valves (act as a scupper valve, screw into stock drain plug holes)

ODI Grips

ProTaper bar clamp adapters (to run fat bars)

Primer

Fresh Br7es plugs



Previous owner said he did a full engine rebuild that included all seals, top and bottom end. Motor has low hours (approximately less than 40)

Super clean ski just has faded paint, starts right up every time and runs like a top. No issues. Battery on a tender between every ride.



2700obo



