 440/550 Exhaust Question
  1. Today, 01:15 PM #1
    Rushford_Ripper
    440/550 Exhaust Question

    Recently acquired a nice little 550pp on the cheap, early model, 38 carb, stock motor, only aftermarket parts are skat 15.5 impeller and K&N cone filter.

    Ski has the original 82-85 js550 exhaust and I really don't want to spend the money on a aftermarket pipe (doing this ski on the cheap) and I was wondering/have always wondered the performance of a stock 440 pipe in a motor like this.

    Now I know what responses I will get, however, I want to hear from someone who has actually tried it. I would imagine that it should allow the motor to rev up a little faster and run similar to a kerker/mariner type pipe (ran one years ago).

    Would like to hear from someone WHO HAS ACTUALLY RAN a stock 440 pipe on a 550pp.

  2. Today, 02:08 PM #2
    restosud
    Re: 440/550 Exhaust Question

    why do you think kawi went to a different pipe on the 550?
  3. Today, 02:23 PM #3
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: 440/550 Exhaust Question

    Well right, but they also went to larger carbs, different porting, etc...

    I would like to know if anyone has physically tried it and what their results may have been. How do you know if Kawasaki actually tried it?


    I'm not here to pick a fight or piss anyone off, I am just curious as finding the info I am looking for by first hand experience.
  4. Today, 03:58 PM #4
    jobrown
    Re: 440/550 Exhaust Question

    Subscribed. Interested to see what comes of this, I switched from the breadbox style to the westcoast and was not impressed. Smaller chamber might increase that low end thump that I lost moving to the westcoast style?



  5. Today, 04:05 PM #5
    pepper22
    Re: 440/550 Exhaust Question

    That original 440 exhaust supported 26 horsepower on a good day.
    The breadbox was good for 41hp, stock, with the revised '86 & up cylinder.
    I would hunt up a breadbox, they're heavy but unbreakable.
