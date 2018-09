Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: Good used Impeller for a stock 91 650 Superjet #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2002 Location West Hartford, CT Age 49 Posts 628 WTB: Good used Impeller for a stock 91 650 Superjet Looking for a good use prop for a stock 650 Superjet setup, Skat or Solas YB-SC-I or S? Not moving up to 701 due to class qualification, might add a pipe in the future.

Thanks, Last edited by jetskidude; Today at 08:47 AM . 05 SXR 800 #94 Ski Lite

86 JS 550 #94 Vintage 550 Class

