3 exhaust manifolds for the 650 & 750 Kawasaki engines sold all together as a package deal. One is a Westcoast ,44 mm on the top with plenty of meat left to open up larger if needed. It also has 3 threaded cooling holes on the bottom. The top 3 bolts need cut off and drilled out. The threads can probably be saved, if done right, & if not time serts or heli coils will be needed. The next is either a Mariner or Factory Pipe manifold 42 mm, which is the twisted one unlike the Westcoast or the stock Kawasaki manifold. 2 bolt holes on top look like they already have heli coils in them.The third bolt hole is kinda hogged out on the top and has a few threads on the bottom that catch the bolt thread.I would think it would need a larger bolt thread tapped in there or a new time sert or heli coil, or a welded build up and retapped threads. The last is a stock Kawasaki 40 mm with diverter built in it.IT would need at least one larger thread tapped or time sert or heli coil to make it work. These are being sold as is.They all need a little work. I do not have the time or the patience to bring them back to life. A good machine shop could probably fix them for $15 a threaded hole. I would like $115 shipped priority mail for all 3 exhaust manifolds. First come,will be the first served. If you don't know how to fix, I would not waste your time. Thanks, Chuck











