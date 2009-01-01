Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 Seadoo XPL Big Bore Stroker #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Washington state Posts 136 99 Seadoo XPL Big Bore Stroker Hello everyone.

Not sure how to go about this because most of you probably live a long ways from me (western washington).

I have a 99 Xp Limited with a big bore stroker engine. I love this bike but I'm having the urge to finally finish my Toyota Supra and need the funds to do so.

Maybe some of you would just be interested in the engine/mpem? or the whole bike?

I don't exactly know what to ask. Those of you familiar with this setup should know the insane amount of money that went into it.

I'm entertaining fair offers if you'd like to make one.

Here's some details-



-Originally 951cc and now 1120cc

-Big 92mm bore with 91.89mm rotax racing pistons

-8mm stroker crank

-Honda Cr500 "hot rods" connecting rods

-Fully ported and polished intake/exhaust

-Re mapped mpem

-Carbs 105 lows 175 highs 2.5 needle seat and set to 16 pound pop off

-Prok flame arrestors with outerwears

-Rinaldi reeds with reed spacers

-"dyna fly" impeller

-Nordskog digital gps speedometer/tach/volt meter(been having problems getting it to connect to satellite)

-Cometic head gasket and block spacer

-Re shaped and rebuilt rave valves

-Factory head cut/milled for 92mm bore

-anodized finger throttle



I have the squish setup to be safe on 92 octane pump gas.

The seat cover is new but the foam underneath isn't great and it shows through the vinyl. Also the trailer it's sitting on doesn't have a title. The bike obviously has a clean title in my name.

The hull needs a deep wax job and isn't in perfect shape but it's not bad.

Please feel free to PM me if interested.

