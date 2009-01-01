 Factory Pipe 750 SX Manifold
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:39 PM #1
    ericstratton
    ericstratton is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jan 2007
    Location
    Earth (but just visiting)
    Posts
    536
    Blog Entries
    1

    Factory Pipe 750 SX Manifold

    Anybody have a Factory Pipe 750 SX exhaust manifold the want to sell? (the twisted one)
    Let me know.
    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:44 PM #2
    josh977
    josh977 is offline
    PWCToday Guru josh977's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    39
    Posts
    405

    Re: Factory Pipe 750 SX Manifold

    There's 2 overpriced ones on flea bay, okay condition.

    Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:51 PM #3
    ericstratton
    ericstratton is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jan 2007
    Location
    Earth (but just visiting)
    Posts
    536
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Factory Pipe 750 SX Manifold

    Do you have a link?
    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 