Factory Pipe 750 SX Manifold
Anybody have a Factory Pipe 750 SX exhaust manifold the want to sell? (the twisted one)
Let me know.
Thanks
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: Factory Pipe 750 SX Manifold
There's 2 overpriced ones on flea bay, okay condition.
Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
-
Re: Factory Pipe 750 SX Manifold
Do you have a link?
Thanks
