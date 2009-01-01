|
FX-1 Hydro Turf Kit
I ended up with this Hydro Turf kit that's labeled for a FX-1. I've never had a FX-1, so I don't know how complete this kit is, or what's missing on it. This stuff is brand new and never installed tho.
Just wanted to see if anyone could make use of some of the pieces of this stuff, you can have it all for $20 Canadian, plus shipping
Feel free to PM, email, or text me
coltdellandrea@hotmail.com
519-386-4153
