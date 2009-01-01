|
|
-
750SX/SXI Tray Side Pads & Dash Covers
I have a set of 750 standup tray pads, and 2 dash pieces. I'm unsure of what year of ski they were off, but as far as I know the 750's used the same pads over the years.
This stuff isn't mint by any means, but hoping someone could put it to use.
I also have these these purple rubber pieces that say Kawasaki on them, I don't know what they're from/for, but you can have them also
$25 Canadian for everything, plus shipping.
If you're from Ontario, I'm located in Sundridge & Guelph if that helps you for pick up at all.
Feel free to PM, email or text me
coltdellandrea@hotmail.com
519-386-4153
IMG_0340.JPGIMG_0341.JPGIMG_0342.JPGIMG_0343.JPGIMG_0338.JPGIMG_0339.JPGIMG_0344.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules