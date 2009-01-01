 Yamaha VXR Pro 701CC 1993
  Today, 07:34 PM
    andresg2810
    andresg2810 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Johns Creek, GA
    Age
    25
    Posts
    1

    Yamaha VXR Pro 701CC 1993

    Hi Everyone, im new on the PWC World.

    My name is Andres, and I am from Johns Creek, GA. I bought for the first Time a Yamaha VXR Pro 701CC 1993 for $200 with the trailer, was stored in a warehouse, with a bad starter. I have some knowledge with tools, I order the Starter on Amazon and just arrive today and its fix. I bought some TC-W3 Pennzoill, but the question is how many oil needs the motor? I need to mix some oil on the gas tank? I read some threads about a mixing proportion like 40:1 or 50:1, but the previous owners just Plain Gasoline, well, its what I look on the gas tank actually.

    Sorry if the questions sound dumb, but I don't know to much of PWC.

    To the moderators sorry if the post is duplicated, but I was looking everywhere but I cannot find nothing about. Please let me know if you can help me with that, im going to share some pictures of the Jet Ski.
  Today, 08:45 PM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    5,121

    Re: Yamaha VXR Pro 701CC 1993

    Welcome to the forum Andres. Looks like you got a good looking older ski in your posession! If you want to premix you should mix at 40:1. Or you can replace all the oil lines and fill the oil tank with fresh 2 stroke oil, then pre- mix the first tank of gas. By the time you run through it the oiling system should be primed and you will see it dripping down the carb throat while running. Probably better order a rebuild kit for the carb as well, if you have a backfire it can easily blow the waterbox apart and cost you $100.
