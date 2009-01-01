Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS440 NOS/OEM Engine Parts Package #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Ontario, Canada Posts 11 JS440 NOS/OEM Engine Parts Package I have a little collection of JS440 engine parts I'd like to sell, as I don't have any 440 engines now.



(1) NOS Sudco 0.5mm-over piston kit, includes wrist pin, wrist pin bearing, and circling. This is a "ART" marked piston, really nice quality piece



(2) NOS oem std. bore/thickness piston rings, part #13008-530



(4) NOS oem 0.5mm-over piston rings, part # 13003-3015



(4) NOS oem head gaskets, part #11004-517



(1) used stock JS440 head, in great shape, no pitting



(1) used oem piston, standard bore, would be an ok spare to have in someone's collection



(2) used std. bore piston rings, again would be ok spares to have in a pinch



(2) stator plates, one includes a charge coil, and the other has a '81 & up js440 spark coil. You could combine these two to make a complete stator assembly



I'd like to keep this stuff all together and sell as a package. I'd like to get $200 Canadian, plus shipping for it all. For all you US guys, that's even cheaper in us money for you.



Feel free to PM, email, or text me with questions/interest, coltdellandrea@hotmail.com

519-386-4153



I'm located in either Sundridge, Ontario, or Guelph, Ontario if you happen to be from Ontario.

