Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki 750 built Motor #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2016 Location Rialto Posts 126 Kawasaki 750 built Motor Im Listing My 750 up forsale It has a new ADR Crankshaft, 83.5mm Bore, Sporting a Girddle Head, Marking on MRD head reads 29.5, motor has never been ran since rebuilt, slight porting on it. MRD Fuel injection system. $1200, Text Carlos at 909-273-0887 looking for local pick up Inland Empire area. i can ship for an Additional fee. TIA Attached Images 20180913_123223.jpg (3.73 MB, 10 views)

What cylinder so it's on it's last bore?

Wiseco. actually has two more 85.mm and a 85.5mm so no its not at its last bore

