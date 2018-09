Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 slt 780 polaris #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location TN Posts 2 96 slt 780 polaris Having an issue will only run about 20mph, if I hit a wave it jars something and will jump up in rpm and run about 30mph. I know it will do more than that. Anyone had any issues like this before with these? Also does anybody have the owners or service manual for this thing?



