Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Unattended battery charging #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,662 Unattended battery charging How comfortable are you guys with multiple batteries, charging on a bettery tender, for long durations, unattended?



I'm not really feeling it, but I know sh!t tons of people do it. The tenders I have are "smart chargers" for multiple batteries.

I cycle four batteries from skis into my sleds, but it still leaves me 11 batteries from the other skis, plus a few others for quads and stuff.

Just sucks if they burn, I lose a lot of stuff. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#2 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 30 Posts 1,843 Re: Unattended battery charging Those little chargers that do like .9 amps? I leave them on, but in a well vented area. I don't trust those gases that come off... So I just take the battery out of the ski and let it set on the charger on the work bench. Now a big charger doing anything more... No way I leave those unattended.





#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 148 Re: Unattended battery charging I am a bit OCD with that kind of stuff. I don't trust to do it. Most people leave them on all winter and never have a problem. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) camper357 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules