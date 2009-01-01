BE3A4E92-AF5E-4643-8F4A-8D2DA31AC76D.jpeg
All stock components. Everything is there minus motor and electronics. I have an ebox I can include for $75. Looking for $150, take the double trailer for an additional $125 or take it all for $300. Located in Sarasota fl.
Trailer has good regi and hull has title. I have some spare BS you are welcome to pick thru as well.
If you are interested in the hull, but don't want the hull, I can do that too.