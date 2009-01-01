Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 JS550 floating roller, double trailer, ebox, good papers SRQ FL #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 29 Posts 439 1989 JS550 floating roller, double trailer, ebox, good papers SRQ FL BE3A4E92-AF5E-4643-8F4A-8D2DA31AC76D.jpeg



5582DB2C-966D-4DDF-8680-E312B50911D5.jpeg



FCAF91E3-E96E-4C91-BE4D-CB4708C55660.jpeg



9B9F253C-59E1-4B10-8AD0-311A0D7C5417.jpeg



All stock components. Everything is there minus motor and electronics. I have an ebox I can include for $75. Looking for $150, take the double trailer for an additional $125 or take it all for $300. Located in Sarasota fl.



Trailer has good regi and hull has title. I have some spare BS you are welcome to pick thru as well.





1992 Kawasaki SP 750sx - Big pin cyl, 1 mil overbore, Triton Engineering head, V-Force Carbon v3 reeds, Coffman Signature series pipe and silencer / WB bypass, dual SBN44 on R&D dual singles, Blowsion F/A, AC Racing -2 alum pole, Jetworks bars, full Jettrim, OP rideplate, Westcoast scoop grate, OP steer nozzle, blueprinted aluminum pump nozzle

