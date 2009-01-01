Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Newbie to Forum from Durham, Ct #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Durham, Ct Age 62 Posts 1 Newbie to Forum from Durham, Ct Hi Guys,



I have wanted a PWC for many many years (I am 62) and it finally has come true. I just purchased a new 2018 Sea Doo GTX 230. I have been able to get out on it only once so far last week for about 6 hours. OMG the thing flies !! I live in Durham, Ct and will be riding the CT River most of the time. I am like 20 minutes from the Haddam Meadows boat launch on the river. Would like to hook-up with more Ct River riders to learn more about the river.



I also ride a 2008 Can Am Spyder, so the BRP / Rotax is the perfect choice for a PWC. There has been so many really hot summer Saturdays this year which has pushed me to finally buy the Sea Doo, Spyder is too hot on 90+ degree days. So now I have the perfect choice of toys on summer days.



Looking forward to be part of the pwctoday group.



