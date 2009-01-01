|
|
-
Newbie to Forum from Durham, Ct
Hi Guys,
I have wanted a PWC for many many years (I am 62) and it finally has come true. I just purchased a new 2018 Sea Doo GTX 230. I have been able to get out on it only once so far last week for about 6 hours. OMG the thing flies !! I live in Durham, Ct and will be riding the CT River most of the time. I am like 20 minutes from the Haddam Meadows boat launch on the river. Would like to hook-up with more Ct River riders to learn more about the river.
I also ride a 2008 Can Am Spyder, so the BRP / Rotax is the perfect choice for a PWC. There has been so many really hot summer Saturdays this year which has pushed me to finally buy the Sea Doo, Spyder is too hot on 90+ degree days. So now I have the perfect choice of toys on summer days.
Looking forward to be part of the pwctoday group.
Thank You !!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules