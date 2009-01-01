Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 93 Yamaha Superjet with head/pipe/new carb question #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2009 Location San Pedro, CA Age 39 Posts 378 93 Yamaha Superjet with head/pipe/new carb question I just bought another superjet for our trip next week...

Its a 1993 Superjet 650 with riva red head and Coffmans sizzler exhaust system...



I know the jetting is different from the stock carb but I just bought a brand new Mikuni superbn44 race carb, the silver one #8067

Im wondering if I can just bolt it on or should I even bother to open it and change the main jet to a 135 maybe??

Anyone else just bought a new silver sbn44 and just used it as is?

Is the 140 main it comes with too much even with head and exhaust?

Thanks!55149E60-7537-4C25-A732-E7CC7DE2EA39.jpeg

'97 Yamaha SuperJet 701

'95 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100

'95 Yamaha SuperJet 701

'93 Kawasaki 750SX w/Coffman's Rocket mod pipe, mikuni, skat trak, worx, etc...

'03 Yamaha gp1300r w/d-plate, chip...



