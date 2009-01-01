I just bought another superjet for our trip next week...
Its a 1993 Superjet 650 with riva red head and Coffmans sizzler exhaust system...
I know the jetting is different from the stock carb but I just bought a brand new Mikuni superbn44 race carb, the silver one #8067
Im wondering if I can just bolt it on or should I even bother to open it and change the main jet to a 135 maybe??
Anyone else just bought a new silver sbn44 and just used it as is?
Is the 140 main it comes with too much even with head and exhaust?
Thanks!55149E60-7537-4C25-A732-E7CC7DE2EA39.jpeg