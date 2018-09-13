Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1993 Kawasaki 750 mod #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2018 Location California Posts 56 1993 Kawasaki 750 mod Clean 1993 Kawasaki 750sx

Very fast and reliable ski

Mods include

-new pistons and crank at beginning of season

-1mm over Bore

-Ported and polished cylinders and cases

-Factory Limited Pipe

-New stainless stinger pipe

-Dual SBN 46 carbs spigot mounted

-R&D intake manifold

-Prok flame arrestors

-Ocean pro high compression head dual cooled

-Timing advance plate R&D

-new Oem Bendix and starter

-Solas 14/19 Impeller

-R&D extended ride plate and scoop intake grate

-Slippery 4 degree bars

-Odi grips

-Blowsion finger throttle and Oem cable

-Billet gas cap

-shaved Chinpad with hydroturf cover

-new turf and underpaid at beginning of season

Other things I am missing Im sure

Asking $4,000 OBO

Ski is very clean and very fun

Located in Northern California











