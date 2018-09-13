 1993 Kawasaki 750 mod
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:37 AM #1
    Seas2699
    Seas2699 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    California
    Posts
    56

    1993 Kawasaki 750 mod

    Clean 1993 Kawasaki 750sx
    Very fast and reliable ski
    Mods include
    -new pistons and crank at beginning of season
    -1mm over Bore
    -Ported and polished cylinders and cases
    -Factory Limited Pipe
    -New stainless stinger pipe
    -Dual SBN 46 carbs spigot mounted
    -R&D intake manifold
    -Prok flame arrestors
    -Ocean pro high compression head dual cooled
    -Timing advance plate R&D
    -new Oem Bendix and starter
    -Solas 14/19 Impeller
    -R&D extended ride plate and scoop intake grate
    -Slippery 4 degree bars
    -Odi grips
    -Blowsion finger throttle and Oem cable
    -Billet gas cap
    -shaved Chinpad with hydroturf cover
    -new turf and underpaid at beginning of season
    Other things I am missing Im sure
    Asking $4,000 OBO
    Ski is very clean and very fun
    Located in Northern California


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:39 AM #2
    Seas2699
    Seas2699 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    California
    Posts
    56

    Re: 1993 Kawasaki 750 mod




    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 