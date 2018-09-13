|
|
-
1993 Kawasaki 750 mod
Clean 1993 Kawasaki 750sx
Very fast and reliable ski
Mods include
-new pistons and crank at beginning of season
-1mm over Bore
-Ported and polished cylinders and cases
-Factory Limited Pipe
-New stainless stinger pipe
-Dual SBN 46 carbs spigot mounted
-R&D intake manifold
-Prok flame arrestors
-Ocean pro high compression head dual cooled
-Timing advance plate R&D
-new Oem Bendix and starter
-Solas 14/19 Impeller
-R&D extended ride plate and scoop intake grate
-Slippery 4 degree bars
-Odi grips
-Blowsion finger throttle and Oem cable
-Billet gas cap
-shaved Chinpad with hydroturf cover
-new turf and underpaid at beginning of season
Other things I am missing Im sure
Asking $4,000 OBO
Ski is very clean and very fun
Located in Northern California
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules