Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003' Seadoo XP DI 951 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 399 2003' Seadoo XP DI 951 03' Sea doo XP DI jet ski for sale. Has 951 direct injection engine. Engine has low compression, 90 psi MAG and 60 psi PTO. No holes in engine cases. 163 hours. All electronics in good working condition. Gauges work, and are not faded, nor do they have water in them, and LCD is good. Title and key in hand. Cover included. Nothing is disassembled. Ski is cosmetically in great condition, except for marks on bottom of hull, keel area, and tear in seat cover. Has aftermarket finger throttle, and aftermarket intake grate. Hood hinge isn't broken like alot of them I see, and hood stays open on it's own so shock is good as well. Was a fresh lake water ski.



Located in Raleigh, NC



No trailer.



Title in hand.



Current registration through 2021'



$1500 obo. Price is negotiable.





























































































































