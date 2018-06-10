Selling 1996 seadoo gtx 787, fair condition, starts and runs. Has some cracks and scratches on the hull but does not take on any water. It gets riden every weekend. Needs new screen on info center everything seems operational other than that. Speedo and tach all work. Has small oil leak into the hull, havent bothered investigating where its located. Normal wear on wear ring and impeller but overall runs good with minimal cavitation in take off. Taking reasonable offers, located in delaware, still on the fence if we actually wanna sell it for sure. (Its the GREEN ski)