 96 seadoo gtx 787 for sale Delaware
  Yesterday, 09:38 PM
    Jfausey96
    Jfausey96 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Jfausey96's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Dover delaware
    Posts
    36

    96 seadoo gtx 787 for sale Delaware

    Selling 1996 seadoo gtx 787, fair condition, starts and runs. Has some cracks and scratches on the hull but does not take on any water. It gets riden every weekend. Needs new screen on info center everything seems operational other than that. Speedo and tach all work. Has small oil leak into the hull, havent bothered investigating where its located. Normal wear on wear ring and impeller but overall runs good with minimal cavitation in take off. Taking reasonable offers, located in delaware, still on the fence if we actually wanna sell it for sure. (Its the GREEN ski)
