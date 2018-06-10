Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 seadoo gtx 787 for sale Delaware #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Dover delaware Posts 36 96 seadoo gtx 787 for sale Delaware Selling 1996 seadoo gtx 787, fair condition, starts and runs. Has some cracks and scratches on the hull but does not take on any water. It gets riden every weekend. Needs new screen on info center everything seems operational other than that. Speedo and tach all work. Has small oil leak into the hull, havent bothered investigating where its located. Normal wear on wear ring and impeller but overall runs good with minimal cavitation in take off. Taking reasonable offers, located in delaware, still on the fence if we actually wanna sell it for sure. (Its the GREEN ski) Attached Images 20180610_144545.jpg (4.01 MB, 4 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules