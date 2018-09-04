 44mm Buckshot Carburetor Kit
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 09:10 PM #1
    Sjsfiveo
    Sjsfiveo is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    2

    44mm Buckshot Carburetor Kit

    I'm selling my very barely used XP 800 Buckshot kit. Carburetors are 44mm see attached pictures for condition. I'm located in Michigan 313 910-0550 $475 obo plus shipping.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:21 PM #2
    BrettM0352
    BrettM0352 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    FTW Texas
    Posts
    9

    Re: 44mm Buckshot Carburetor Kit

    That's your receipt from 1996?? Awesome

    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:32 PM #3
    Lakeside8
    Lakeside8 is online now
    Frequent Poster Lakeside8's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    celina ohio
    Posts
    263

    Re: 44mm Buckshot Carburetor Kit

    Wow that's awsome

    Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:40 PM #4
    Sjsfiveo
    Sjsfiveo is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    2

    Re: 44mm Buckshot Carburetor Kit

    Yes I just found them cleaning out a closet.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:41 PM #5
    BrettM0352
    BrettM0352 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    FTW Texas
    Posts
    9

    Re: 44mm Buckshot Carburetor Kit

    That must be a deep *** closet lol
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 