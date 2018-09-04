|
44mm Buckshot Carburetor Kit
I'm selling my very barely used XP 800 Buckshot kit. Carburetors are 44mm see attached pictures for condition. I'm located in Michigan 313 910-0550 $475 obo plus shipping.
Re: 44mm Buckshot Carburetor Kit
That's your receipt from 1996?? Awesome
Re: 44mm Buckshot Carburetor Kit
Wow that's awsome
Re: 44mm Buckshot Carburetor Kit
Yes I just found them cleaning out a closet.
Re: 44mm Buckshot Carburetor Kit
That must be a deep *** closet lol
