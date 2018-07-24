|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Kawasaki sxr 155mm pump 14 vein, prop, steering nozzle assembly
I am selling a used 155mm Maxx pump with a 7/15 long nose prop and 65u nozzle assembly.
It has koyo bearing. It does have nicks on the veins and normal signs of use.
$1500 + pp and shipping fees.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules