 Kawasaki sxr 155mm pump 14 vein, prop, steering nozzle assembly
    I am selling a used 155mm Maxx pump with a 7/15 long nose prop and 65u nozzle assembly.
    It has koyo bearing. It does have nicks on the veins and normal signs of use.

    $1500 + pp and shipping fees.
