Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: exhaust manifold for F12x - Honda's answer... #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2005 Location Denial, VA Age 53 Posts 1,025 exhaust manifold for F12x - Honda's answer... Since I need a new exhaust manifold and do not want to pay the current 2800 that some of the sellers on ebay are listing them for - figured I would reach out to Honda motorsports and see what their answer is on when/how to get one. Below is their answer, word for word.... (in other words, give us your money now and we might get the part to you in the future). Wonderful..





Dear Mr. Lightfoot,



Thank you for submitting your web form to American Honda Powersports

Customer Support. We show that the exhaust manifold part # 18100-HW1-732 is

currently under back order. If you have not done so, we recommend

confirming the part number with your dealer and placing an order so that

you are in line to receive the part when it becomes available. We currently

do not have an ETA, but show the back orders will be filled in the future.

If you have any further comments or questions, feel free to contact us at

any of the convenient communication methods above.



Sincerely,



AMERICAN HONDA MOTOR CO., INC.





Akira MHKO

Powersports Customer Support "Fame is fleeting although Obscurity last forever"

Napoleon Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) JR IN JAX Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules