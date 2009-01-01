Since I need a new exhaust manifold and do not want to pay the current 2800 that some of the sellers on ebay are listing them for - figured I would reach out to Honda motorsports and see what their answer is on when/how to get one. Below is their answer, word for word.... (in other words, give us your money now and we might get the part to you in the future). Wonderful..
Dear Mr. Lightfoot,
Thank you for submitting your web form to American Honda Powersports
Customer Support. We show that the exhaust manifold part # 18100-HW1-732 is
currently under back order. If you have not done so, we recommend
confirming the part number with your dealer and placing an order so that
you are in line to receive the part when it becomes available. We currently
do not have an ETA, but show the back orders will be filled in the future.
If you have any further comments or questions, feel free to contact us at
any of the convenient communication methods above.
Sincerely,
AMERICAN HONDA MOTOR CO., INC.
Akira MHKO
Powersports Customer Support