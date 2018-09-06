Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Moded out js 440 problems. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Illinois Age 22 Posts 4 Moded out js 440 problems. Let me start off with some background on the ski.

1980 js 440. Got the ski about 2 weeks ago.

Story was he bought it not running put some parts on it (new fuel lines,bars,finger throttle,starter)and didnt want to mess with it after starter gave him issues.



So i got it and got the starter working,went through the carb,fixed the fuel lines that were *** backwards and after a little research i put a 0.030 welding tip in return line as a restrictor for the bn44 it has on it.

Got it started and took it to the water and here are the problems i ran into.

1.Its a ***** to start but idles and rides once it starts but dosent run good, idles fine though,and seems fine at 70 to wot.

2.about 25 to 65 percent throttle it wants to just fall on its face, till i smack the throttle wide open. Started out with (HIGH 1.5 OUT) (LOW 1.0 OUT) (PILOT 1.0 OUT) and seemed like when i leand out the pilot and low it didnt even want to start, so i went out a quarter turn richer on the pilot and low and it fired back up and rode but still fell on it face inless you were at 75% throttle to wide open then it seemed fine. Battery died from turning damn thing over so much to get it restarted after making carb ajustments so didnt get to mess with ajustments that much.

3. Didnt seem like much water was coming out of the exhaust, i took it out about 5 times for about 5 minutes at a tine and engine and exhaust felt hot but not hot enough to sizzle when i put water on it and you could touch the cylinder for a few seconds and it wont burn you, just seemed odd with how little water was coming out.



Ski has.

Ocean pro intake mani

Bn44,ocean pro air filter

L S exhaust mani

West cost pipe,cone,and exit pipe

Primer

Pretty sure head work (175 psi each hole)



Ocean pro kwik steer

Ocean pro gas cap block off

Ocean pro orginal exhaust block off

Skat 16*



So from some research ive done my questions are.

Is the bn44 just to much for this ski even with its mods?

And is it realy just in general just kind of a pain in the *** carb?

How much water should i be seeing coming out of the exhaust exit wile riding?

What temp should engine be operating at ?



Im gonna take it to the water and tie it to the dock and stand next to it and realy take my time trying to tune it but figured id throw these qustions out there just because im eager to learn and cant get out there till this weekend.



