1996 SeaDoo Xp Counterbalance Shaft
Resto-modding my recently acquired 1996 SeaDoo XP with a 787 motor. Engine is completely broken down for cleaning, rebuilding, top end rebuild, etc. The counterbalance shaft and seals look immaculate, however I placed an order with SBT and was going to be charged $60 for shipping on a $75 shaft? Seems a bit steep, especially when the website does not explain this additional charge. Is there any reason I cant keep the existing shaft with seal in place? I will be replacing the crank shaft seals during re-assembly, just wasnt sure if the counterbalance shaft seal is a non-negotiable
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1996 SeaDoo Xp Counterbalance Shaft
If they are not swelled up they are fine. I go around them and the inner crank seals with case sealant. They are very cheap to replace though just mark the gear/weight position and press them on and off to access.
