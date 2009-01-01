Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1996 SeaDoo Xp Counterbalance Shaft #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2010 Location Michigan Posts 637 1996 SeaDoo Xp Counterbalance Shaft Resto-modding my recently acquired 1996 SeaDoo XP with a 787 motor. Engine is completely broken down for cleaning, rebuilding, top end rebuild, etc. The counterbalance shaft and seals look immaculate, however I placed an order with SBT and was going to be charged $60 for shipping on a $75 shaft? Seems a bit steep, especially when the website does not explain this additional charge. Is there any reason I cant keep the existing shaft with seal in place? I will be replacing the crank shaft seals during re-assembly, just wasnt sure if the counterbalance shaft seal is a non-negotiable #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 2,717 Re: 1996 SeaDoo Xp Counterbalance Shaft If they are not swelled up they are fine. I go around them and the inner crank seals with case sealant. They are very cheap to replace though just mark the gear/weight position and press them on and off to access. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) mrwhipper Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

