Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx pads and bumpers #1 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 52 Posts 1,007 650sx pads and bumpers Make offer. What you see in the picture are what's left the pad for the front of the tray and the hood pieces are missing. KIMG0795.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules