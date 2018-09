Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2016 Trinity sxr 1100 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location michigan Posts 18 2016 Trinity sxr 1100 2016 trinity vector

1100 130motor

145 14v c83 mag set back pump

carbon rrp pole



FAST SKI



all the goodies



pm if seriously interested



asking 12k



can ship, have the crate hull came in

IMG_2180.JPGIMG_2181.JPGIMG_2182.JPGIMG_2183.JPGIMG_2184.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules