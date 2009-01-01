 World Finals in 2020
  Today, 08:16 PM #1
    Ragged Edge Racing
    World Finals in 2020

    I saw this link earlier this year and wondered if anyone has confirmed the rumor. While it would suck to lose the Finals at Havasu, it is a logistical nightmare to get to for the International Racers. Not too bad for us in SoCal though! Curious if anyone has heard anything since this was published?

    https://watercraftjournal.com/exclus...-world-finals/
  Today, 08:48 PM #2
    MTRHEAD
    Re: World Finals in 2020

    Biggest negative or unknown: Florida weather in October?
    Surely not consistent warm and sunny like Havasu
  Today, 09:28 PM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: World Finals in 2020

    It rains & half hour later the sun is shining !!
  Today, 09:31 PM #4
    hellcat66
    Re: World Finals in 2020

    i would really hate to see it leave AZ! but i understand the logistics issues...
  Today, 09:51 PM #5
    2strokesmoke
    Re: World Finals in 2020

    Anyone try clicking the " click here" at the bottom of the article? This is a hoax
  Today, 09:52 PM #6
    2strokesmoke
    Re: World Finals in 2020

    + Hurricane season isn't over till November
