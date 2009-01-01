Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: World Finals in 2020 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2004 Location At D River Age 54 Posts 4,937 World Finals in 2020 I saw this link earlier this year and wondered if anyone has confirmed the rumor. While it would suck to lose the Finals at Havasu, it is a logistical nightmare to get to for the International Racers. Not too bad for us in SoCal though! Curious if anyone has heard anything since this was published?



Biggest negative or unknown: Florida weather in October?

Surely not consistent warm and sunny like Havasu

It rains & half hour later the sun is shining !!

i would really hate to see it leave AZ! but i understand the logistics issues...

Anyone try clicking the " click here" at the bottom of the article? This is a hoax

+ Hurricane season isn't over till November

