PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
World Finals in 2020
I saw this link earlier this year and wondered if anyone has confirmed the rumor. While it would suck to lose the Finals at Havasu, it is a logistical nightmare to get to for the International Racers. Not too bad for us in SoCal though! Curious if anyone has heard anything since this was published?
https://watercraftjournal.com/exclus...-world-finals/
Re: World Finals in 2020
Biggest negative or unknown: Florida weather in October?
Surely not consistent warm and sunny like Havasu
Re: World Finals in 2020
It rains & half hour later the sun is shining !!
Re: World Finals in 2020
i would really hate to see it leave AZ! but i understand the logistics issues...
Re: World Finals in 2020
Anyone try clicking the " click here" at the bottom of the article? This is a hoax
Re: World Finals in 2020
+ Hurricane season isn't over till November
