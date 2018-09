Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: WTB 650SX Aluminum Handlepole #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location WI Posts 2 WTB 650SX Aluminum Handlepole Looking for a aluminum handle pole for a 1989 650sx since I cracked my fiberglass one. Will pay up to $200 for it, let me know what you have. #2 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 698 Re: WTB 650SX Aluminum Handlepole Check eBay. If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine! #3 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 698 Re: WTB 650SX Aluminum Handlepole 275 for a cracked one.



A good one will cost you 300-450. If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



Re: WTB 650SX Aluminum Handlepole I have checked ebay and saw the one for 275, was at 350 before he knocked it down, im not willing to spend that much on a handle pole. Ive gone through the thread and many people have sold aluminum handle poles for around $200 shipped. Thanks for letting me know though.

