Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 XL760 Misc. Parts Wanted #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2005 Location Beaver Lake, NE Age 50 Posts 108 1998 XL760 Misc. Parts Wanted 1998 XL 760 Parts Wanted:

* In search of a pair of front panels (Burgandy) for my 1998 XL760. These are the panels the mirrors bolt to. My current units are suffering from dock rash!

* I would also be interested in a speed sensor.

* OEM Cover





Send me a PM or email me at hectorgutierrez@msn.com

Thanks



Hec 95 Wave Raider 1100

With:

GP 1200 five deg nozzle

R&D Intake grate (Looks like stock with 2 bars cut out)

R&D Ride Plate (Short one) Flush with the back of the hull.

Solas YD-SC-I (13-19) Impeller

Jet Trim Splash Guard



Carbs have 1.2 N&S, 80 Gram spring #1 & #2, 95 gram spring #3

Mikuni BN44/164 valve body assemblies installed.

