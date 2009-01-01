Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 XL 760 Speedo Issues #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2005 Location Beaver Lake, NE Age 50 Posts 108 1998 XL 760 Speedo Issues Howdy All,



I have a 1998 XL 760 with an issue with the speedo. The issue is that it will read 0 sometimes and the actual speed the rest of the time. I would say it reads 0 about 25% of the time. I will be riding along at a good clip and be reading 0 on the speedo then all of a sudden 45 MPH is displayed. Doesn't matter if I'm idling through a no wake zone or out on the lake. I have disconnected all the leads that plug into the display unit and sprayed them with contact cleaner and even applied dielectric grease to them. The plug terminals are all very clean with no corrosion as this is a fresh water ski. I have lubricated the paddle wheel on the speed sensor and it spins freely. All other displays are functional. Is it time for a new speed sensor? What else should I check?



Your comments and tips are greatly appreciated.





Hec 95 Wave Raider 1100

With:

GP 1200 five deg nozzle

R&D Intake grate (Looks like stock with 2 bars cut out)

R&D Ride Plate (Short one) Flush with the back of the hull.

Solas YD-SC-I (13-19) Impeller

Jet Trim Splash Guard



Carbs have 1.2 N&S, 80 Gram spring #1 & #2, 95 gram spring #3

Mikuni BN44/164 valve body assemblies installed.

