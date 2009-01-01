 2014 super jet 6k
    2014 super jet 6k

    only ridden a couple times a year, has worx ride plate and intake grate, pro tec cdi, odi grips and blowsion 0 degree bars installed this year...….pics coming stays in a barn under a sheet have mso/title pics coming very clean lake water use only only use yamalube 2r think its on its 3rd set of spark plugs 678 327 4709 troy
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
