Is it possible to swap a 96 xp into a 97 xp hull
I just got a couple of XP sit downs. A 93 and a 96 the 96 has hull damage would it be possible to swap the motor and drive line into a 97 hull?
Thanks
Re: Is it possible to swap a 96 xp into a 97 xp hull
Motor yes...driveline no.
You will need the pto flywheel of the 97 motor to put on the 96 motor. Pump is the same.
Re: Is it possible to swap a 96 xp into a 97 xp hull
im not very familiar with sit downs, what is a PTO flywheel?
Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy
Motor yes...driveline no.
You will need the pto flywheel of the 97 motor to put on the 96 motor. Pump is the same.
Re: Is it possible to swap a 96 xp into a 97 xp hull
Flywheel on back of motor.
Re: Is it possible to swap a 96 xp into a 97 xp hull
Ok thank, is that like a hard part to get or no?
Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy
Flywheel on back of motor.
