 Is it possible to swap a 96 xp into a 97 xp hull
  1. Yesterday, 10:46 PM #1
    rae185
    Is it possible to swap a 96 xp into a 97 xp hull

    I just got a couple of XP sit downs. A 93 and a 96 the 96 has hull damage would it be possible to swap the motor and drive line into a 97 hull?

    Thanks
  2. Yesterday, 10:58 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Is it possible to swap a 96 xp into a 97 xp hull

    Motor yes...driveline no.

    You will need the pto flywheel of the 97 motor to put on the 96 motor. Pump is the same.
  3. Yesterday, 11:15 PM #3
    rae185
    Re: Is it possible to swap a 96 xp into a 97 xp hull

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    Motor yes...driveline no.

    You will need the pto flywheel of the 97 motor to put on the 96 motor. Pump is the same.
    im not very familiar with sit downs, what is a PTO flywheel?
  4. Yesterday, 11:25 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Is it possible to swap a 96 xp into a 97 xp hull

    Flywheel on back of motor.
  5. Today, 12:11 AM #5
    rae185
    Re: Is it possible to swap a 96 xp into a 97 xp hull

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    Flywheel on back of motor.
    Ok thank, is that like a hard part to get or no?
