Hey guys so I'm having issues figuring out where these two lines connect both seem like oil lines. The first one comes from right next to the oil pump lines and it wrapped all the way around the hull to back behind the motor is where I found it disconnected and leaking oil. The second comes from the pump it looks like. I'll post picture of both I've been told the first one connects to carb but don't see anywhere where it could connect. I thought maybe the two could connect together but their different size lines