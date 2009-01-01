Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 Yamaha Superjet Retro Race Ski Build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location California Age 21 Posts 1 1990 Yamaha Superjet Retro Race Ski Build Back story on this build. A coworker of my moms used to race skis back in the day for Bellflower Motorsports in California. He gave me a cylinder and it all snowballed from there. I had the cylinder before the ski. The ski itself is a 90 model with a stock 650 and a coffmans pipe, ac pole, skat impeller, pro tec open grate and ride plate. nothing special but was clean and local to me. I purchased it from the original owner, an older gentleman from Laguna Beach were it was purchased from Mission Motorsports new. (this build has mostly been completed and has been ridden a handful of times this summer and there are a few parts that are in the process of being added and changed)

41376738_2011419135585742_2662214175387811840_n.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules