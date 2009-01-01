|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
1990 Yamaha Superjet Retro Race Ski Build
Back story on this build. A coworker of my moms used to race skis back in the day for Bellflower Motorsports in California. He gave me a cylinder and it all snowballed from there. I had the cylinder before the ski. The ski itself is a 90 model with a stock 650 and a coffmans pipe, ac pole, skat impeller, pro tec open grate and ride plate. nothing special but was clean and local to me. I purchased it from the original owner, an older gentleman from Laguna Beach were it was purchased from Mission Motorsports new. (this build has mostly been completed and has been ridden a handful of times this summer and there are a few parts that are in the process of being added and changed)
41376738_2011419135585742_2662214175387811840_n.jpg
