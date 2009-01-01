 2000 seadoo xpl miss/ surge
  Yesterday, 09:35 PM
    Lakeside8
    2000 seadoo xpl miss/ surge

    I have a 2000 xpl. Compression is good. When the ski is idling on the trailer the rpms will bounce from 3k to 3500. I checked the Rectifier by the voltage and seems good. I cleaned the carbs and the filters where full but I think I still have the problem . I need to put it in the water to check. I kinda wonder if it's some shavings on the flywheel pickup....any thoughts....

  Yesterday, 09:41 PM
    Lakeside8
    Re: 2000 seadoo xpl miss/ surge

    https://youtu.be/VRmjSCGBpwY

  Yesterday, 09:46 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: 2000 seadoo xpl miss/ surge

    Replace every fuel line & the fuel valve & rebuild the carbs with Genuine Mikuni kits.
