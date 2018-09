Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 seadoo xp di....encoder code problem #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2013 Location celina ohio Posts 261 2003 seadoo xp di....encoder code problem I have a 03 seadoo 951di. I hooded the candoo up and I'm getting the encoder code. I pulled the front mag cover...any thoughts? Volts looked good. Compression is 130 psi in each hole. Ski just runs like a miss and will fall on is face but never stall....



Thanks for the help...



