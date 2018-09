Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Why do my b pipe bolts keep coming loose?? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2012 Location mammoth, ca Posts 429 Why do my b pipe bolts keep coming loose?? The last 3 times I rode my X2 the 3 bolts that connect the head pipe to manifold came out and ended the day.

Not sure if I'm not torquing enough or have a vibration that is shaking them loose.

Anyone else have that problem?



Ski has a Yamaha 760 with rhass conversion and superjet mod b pipe

after the second time I put in helicoils and locktite and still lost the bolts.



Cant figure this out, no noticeable vibrations super couch

550sx with 701 and big pump

550 RC-520

Cant figure this out, no noticeable vibrations "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2012 Location mammoth, ca Posts 429 Re: Why do my b pipe bolts keep coming loose?? Originally Posted by Bruce in SB Originally Posted by Maybe try safety wire? Vibrations on Yamahas are strange



Weird mine is a Kawi 750 with 650 factory pipe I've never had that problem would assume it's be the threads

