 Brand New never used Factory Pipe waterbox!!
  Today, 02:30 PM
    kev78
    Brand New never used Factory Pipe waterbox!!

    Hey so I was lucky to find this brand new- never used Factory Pipe waterbox and was looking for my 93 superjet...
    I was told this is for my 93 superjet but after checking it definitely is not but I don’t think the guy who sold it to me knew and I should have noticed the exhaust hose connections seemed a bit smaller...
    I think this is for Kawasaki 550...
    If anyone wants to trade for something I can use on my sj that would be great, this is very nice and I gladly paid 250 shipped so even though this is brand new I’d like to find the same thing at least in decent shape but for my sn sj....
    I’ll take more pics today, this is just the pic I was sent, Thanks!
  Today, 05:44 PM
    Merk
    Re: Brand New never used Factory Pipe waterbox!!

    Going to vote NO on it fitting a 550 Kawasaki.

    looks like a SN waterbox....
