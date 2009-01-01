Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Brand New never used Factory Pipe waterbox!! #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2009 Location San Pedro, CA Age 39 Posts 367 Brand New never used Factory Pipe waterbox!! Hey so I was lucky to find this brand new- never used Factory Pipe waterbox and was looking for my 93 superjet...

I was told this is for my 93 superjet but after checking it definitely is not but I don’t think the guy who sold it to me knew and I should have noticed the exhaust hose connections seemed a bit smaller...

I think this is for Kawasaki 550...

If anyone wants to trade for something I can use on my sj that would be great, this is very nice and I gladly paid 250 shipped so even though this is brand new I’d like to find the same thing at least in decent shape but for my sn sj....

I’ll take more pics today, this is just the pic I was sent, Thanks! Attached Images AC919A9C-22D8-4800-ABEE-494113E5A749.jpeg (736.1 KB, 21 views) Last edited by kev78; Today at 02:40 PM .

'97 Yamaha SuperJet 701

'95 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100

'95 Yamaha SuperJet 701

'93 Kawasaki 750SX w/Coffman's Rocket mod pipe, mikuni, skat trak, worx, etc...

'03 Yamaha gp1300r w/d-plate, chip...



#2 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2005 Location CAN Posts 723 Re: Brand New never used Factory Pipe waterbox!! Going to vote NO on it fitting a 550 Kawasaki.



looks like a SN waterbox.... Last edited by Merk; Today at 05:49 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules