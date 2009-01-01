Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 93 SuperJet baffled aluminum waterbox- Which brand is this?? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2009 Location San Pedro, CA Age 39 Posts 367 93 SuperJet baffled aluminum waterbox- Which brand is this?? Hey I just bought another SuperJet, this one is a 93 and has the red riva yamaha head, Coffmans sizzler exhaust system, skat trak, etc....

When I pulled the gas tank to replace it with a brand new oem tank I noticed a waterbox that Ive never seen before and the ski is so quiet I thought Id see a stock one.... this one is very quiet with what appears to be many baffles...

So now I was wondering if anyone knows what brand this one is??

Any info is appreciated, Thanks!

C776FEE9-165B-49C4-845F-7EE346600DAE.jpegBF1790DD-9A10-415D-A788-EEA4416F84EF.jpeg9286E677-AD66-40EF-9070-3F852714B646.jpegFAE13CD5-7D4E-409D-90D9-F3B3C85F6F82.jpeg94F9CCA7-B826-4522-90C6-CD7ACE6C4896.jpeg

'97 Yamaha SuperJet 701

'95 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100

'95 Yamaha SuperJet 701

'93 Kawasaki 750SX w/Coffman's Rocket mod pipe, mikuni, skat trak, worx, etc...

'03 Yamaha gp1300r w/d-plate, chip...



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules