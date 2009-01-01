Hey I just bought another SuperJet, this one is a 93 and has the red riva yamaha head, Coffmans sizzler exhaust system, skat trak, etc....
When I pulled the gas tank to replace it with a brand new oem tank I noticed a waterbox that Ive never seen before and the ski is so quiet I thought Id see a stock one.... this one is very quiet with what appears to be many baffles...
So now I was wondering if anyone knows what brand this one is??
Any info is appreciated, Thanks!
