Thread: Fuel Wagon

Fuel Wagon Our SeaDoo 215's suck down a lot of gas and I was getting tired of filling them up 6 gallons at a time (they hold almost 15 gallons each). So I built this 50 gallon gas wagon. I picked the 50 gallon size which weighs about 400 lbs when full is about as big as it can be and still be able to be filled and unloaded from the pickup (or trailer), tow behind a lawn tractor or 4-wheeler down to the lake, and also be manually pulled out on the dock.

I am contemplating productizing and selling the design and am wondering if there would be interest. Any feedback on an appropriate price point would be very helpful to know if its viable as a product.









Looks really cool and well thought out. It probably suits only those that travel "heavy", live near the waterfront, or have to refuel as part of their business. What is the empty weight?



That item is not for me though -- I almost exclusively ride stand ups and that 2.5 gallons at a time usually lasts me several hours.



Put a for sale sign on it while you're at the water. See how many people ask about it.



Nice idea. There is a fuel caddy, in multiple sizes, already on the market, made of plastic, on wheels.

Like linkman, I ride standups. A few 5 gallon jugs of premix, and I'm good, including the sxr1100 and the wet piped 800.







