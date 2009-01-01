 Fuel Wagon
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Fuel Wagon

  1. Today, 01:52 PM #1
    LakesideRec
    LakesideRec is offline
    PWCToday Newbie LakesideRec's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    Minnesota
    Posts
    8

    Fuel Wagon

    Our SeaDoo 215's suck down a lot of gas and I was getting tired of filling them up 6 gallons at a time (they hold almost 15 gallons each). So I built this 50 gallon gas wagon. I picked the 50 gallon size which weighs about 400 lbs when full is about as big as it can be and still be able to be filled and unloaded from the pickup (or trailer), tow behind a lawn tractor or 4-wheeler down to the lake, and also be manually pulled out on the dock.
    I am contemplating productizing and selling the design and am wondering if there would be interest. Any feedback on an appropriate price point would be very helpful to know if its viable as a product.




    Attached Images Attached Images
    Shore Ramp PWC-50
    www.lakesiderecreation.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:25 PM #2
    linkman
    linkman is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Austin, Texas, USA
    Age
    52
    Posts
    6,966

    Re: Fuel Wagon

    Looks really cool and well thought out. It probably suits only those that travel "heavy", live near the waterfront, or have to refuel as part of their business. What is the empty weight?

    That item is not for me though -- I almost exclusively ride stand ups and that 2.5 gallons at a time usually lasts me several hours.
    Riding mostly Lake Austin

    1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2

    Quote Originally Posted by cujo View Post
    God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:04 PM #3
    whazguude
    whazguude is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    86
    Posts
    6,614

    Re: Fuel Wagon

    Nice idea. There is a fuel caddy, in multiple sizes, already on the market, made of plastic, on wheels.
    Put a for sale sign on it while you're at the water. See how many people ask about it.

    Like linkman, I ride standups. A few 5 gallon jugs of premix, and I'm good, including the sxr1100 and the wet piped 800.
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 