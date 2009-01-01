Thread: Fuel Wagon

Our SeaDoo 215's suck down a lot of gas and I was getting tired of filling them up 6 gallons at a time (they hold almost 15 gallons each). So I built this 50 gallon gas wagon. I picked the 50 gallon size which weighs about 400 lbs when full is about as big as it can be and still be able to be filled and unloaded from the pickup (or trailer), tow behind a lawn tractor or 4-wheeler down to the lake, and also be manually pulled out on the dock.
I am contemplating productizing and selling the design and am wondering if there would be interest. Any feedback on an appropriate price point would be very helpful to know if its viable as a product.